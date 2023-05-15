J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $204.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.10. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 875,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $144,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $100,437,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

