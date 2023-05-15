John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PDT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.