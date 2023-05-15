John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE PDT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $16.30.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
