John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of JMSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.46. 6,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. John Marshall Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $29.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts:

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Marshall Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMSB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $32,740,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 53.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 56,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.