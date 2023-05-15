John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of JMSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.46. 6,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. John Marshall Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $29.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89.
John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Marshall Bancorp
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Marshall Bancorp (JMSB)
