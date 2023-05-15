Joseph Group Capital Management Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Joseph Group Capital Management reduced its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Medpace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after buying an additional 95,524 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 0.4 %

MEDP traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,496. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.22. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.65 and a 1 year high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

