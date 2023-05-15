Joseph Group Capital Management Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Joseph Group Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.2% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,557. The firm has a market cap of $298.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

