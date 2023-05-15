Joseph Group Capital Management Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Joseph Group Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.6% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

