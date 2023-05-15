Joseph Group Capital Management Has $12.15 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Joseph Group Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 11.5% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 616,012 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 209,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,079. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

