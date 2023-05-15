Joseph Group Capital Management Invests $272,000 in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 943,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,686,000 after buying an additional 738,680 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 559,795 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,769,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,857,000.

BATS:HYD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.41. 544,699 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

