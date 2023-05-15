Joseph Group Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Joseph Group Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ISTB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.20. 115,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,380. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $48.18.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.