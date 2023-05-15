Joseph Group Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Joseph Group Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
ISTB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.20. 115,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,380. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $48.18.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
- Analysts Have “Buy” Rating On This Mid-Cap Dividend Achiever
- Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.