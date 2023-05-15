Joseph Group Capital Management Sells 1,667 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Joseph Group Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.46. 1,614,362 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.48. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

