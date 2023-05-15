Joseph Group Capital Management Sells 58,256 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Joseph Group Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,256 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,521. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

