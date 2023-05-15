Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Down 14.5% in April

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kaixin Auto Stock Performance

KXIN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 57,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,212. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. Kaixin Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaixin Auto

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaixin Auto stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, which engages in the sale of automobiles through its subsidiaries. It also offers third-party auto financing and other value-added services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.