Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $17.44

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $17.95. Kanzhun shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 76,375 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective on the stock.

Kanzhun Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.80 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

About Kanzhun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

