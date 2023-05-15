Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $17.44

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $17.95. Kanzhun shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 76,375 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective on the stock.
Kanzhun Stock Up 3.7 %
The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.80 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
