Kaspa (KAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $401.20 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $401.20 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,536,629,724 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, "Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining."

