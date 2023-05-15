Kevin C. Tang Purchases 6,183 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,056.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,344,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,472,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCRR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 423,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.76). As a group, equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. HC Wainwright cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $1.72 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.68 price objective (down previously from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

