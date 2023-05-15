Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after purchasing an additional 479,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 247,064 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 407,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,675,000 after acquiring an additional 204,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $145.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.80. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

