Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Kits Eyecare Stock Performance

KTYCF remained flat at $3.61 during trading on Friday. Kits Eyecare has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

