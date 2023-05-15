Komodo (KMD) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $40.04 million and $2.01 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00122033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00046968 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00030313 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.