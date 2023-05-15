Komodo (KMD) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $40.04 million and $2.01 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00122033 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00046968 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00030313 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001060 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000130 BTC.
Komodo Profile
Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
