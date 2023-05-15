Komodo Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $38.63 million and $790,156.84 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00121678 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00047555 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00030368 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

