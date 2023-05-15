Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 841,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 745,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Kopin Trading Down 1.7 %

KOPN traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.17. 373,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,612. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $128.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Kopin

KOPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 891,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 865,051 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 330,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 330,200 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.