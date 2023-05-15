LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Decreases Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Bumble were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bumble by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 389,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bumble by 2,235.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 164,018 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.65.

Bumble Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BMBL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.31. 183,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $39.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $241.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

