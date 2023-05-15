LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Garmin Price Performance
Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.14. The company had a trading volume of 32,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,373. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.32.
Insider Transactions at Garmin
In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
