LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $9.96 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.78. 771,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

