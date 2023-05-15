LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Position in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in BlackSky Technology were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 163.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 109.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other BlackSky Technology news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 75,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,630 shares of company stock worth $125,482. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKSY remained flat at $1.26 on Monday. 107,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,569. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.68.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 113.68% and a negative return on equity of 53.03%. The company had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.79 million. Analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

