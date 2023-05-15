LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $4.99 Million in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in STERIS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in STERIS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in STERIS by 29.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 51.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.35. 21,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.75. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $236.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.70%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

