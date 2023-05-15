LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 55,866 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,866 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.06.

Tesla Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,631,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,564,656. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $526.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.