LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $24,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $10.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,290.50. 23,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,337.75. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,250.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,086.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

