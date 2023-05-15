LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,229 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 7.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $125,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,618,000 after acquiring an additional 468,101 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,289,000 after buying an additional 456,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $381.28. The stock had a trading volume of 295,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,873. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,185,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,189,766,017.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

