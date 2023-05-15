LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 13,000 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 653.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24,945.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,797,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after buying an additional 99,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.77. 95,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,012. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.95.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

