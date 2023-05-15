Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $220.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,139. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

