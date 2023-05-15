Lake Street Capital Lowers AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Price Target to $25.00

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered AFC Gamma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered AFC Gamma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Price Performance

AFCG stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $212.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 44.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.44%.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 147.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 58,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 81.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.