Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $797.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Articles

