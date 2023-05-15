Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 156,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.16% of Corsair Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 692,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 98.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after buying an additional 492,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,738 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 932.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 240,622 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRSR stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $19.04. 204,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.84. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $398.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.54 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $90,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

