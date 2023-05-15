Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 57,240 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 638.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,240 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BJ traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $70.34. 1,087,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BJ. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club



BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

