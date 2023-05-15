Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 54,308 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,000. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

KMB traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $143.64. 417,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,211. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.47 and its 200-day moving average is $133.10.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

