Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MillerKnoll by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 144,154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 166,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,498.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Lyon purchased 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MillerKnoll stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.27. 163,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,200. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.74. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

