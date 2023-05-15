Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.36 Million Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 208.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNET. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,055 shares of company stock worth $1,230,590. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNET traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.60. 58,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $95.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

