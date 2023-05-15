Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.36 Million Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 208.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on TNET. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
TriNet Group Price Performance
Shares of TNET traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.60. 58,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $95.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TriNet Group Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
