Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 477.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,447 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.26% of Beauty Health worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 43,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Beauty Health by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.78. 573,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,280. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Beauty Health Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.