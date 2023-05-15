Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 673.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,339 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.18. The company had a trading volume of 621,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,052. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.78 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.48.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.