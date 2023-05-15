Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,779 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.14% of Tempur Sealy International worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,145. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

