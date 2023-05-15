Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,883 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000. THOR Industries accounts for 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.15% of THOR Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the first quarter worth $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.11. 93,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,591. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

THOR Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

