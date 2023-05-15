Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $12.33 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 337,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,331,000. H&R Block makes up 1.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 679.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 981,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,678,000 after purchasing an additional 751,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after buying an additional 723,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
H&R Block Price Performance
NYSE HRB traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,647. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $48.76.
H&R Block Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
