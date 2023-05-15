Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $34,226.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,795,000 after purchasing an additional 90,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after buying an additional 483,276 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

