Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.97. 423,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,630. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXRX. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.