Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) CAO Sells $498,050.21 in Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.34. 1,024,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

