LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 1,372,100 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,110,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. 4,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,185. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

