Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lilium stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 560,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Lilium Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LILMW remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. 71,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,381. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08. Lilium has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

