Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.50.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $168.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.86. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

