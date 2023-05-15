Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.9 %

LIN stock opened at $370.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

