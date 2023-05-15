Lindsay Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Lindsay has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lindsay to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

NYSE LNN opened at $119.97 on Monday. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $183.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.99.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

